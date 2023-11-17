Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 08:24 Photo ID: 8127996 VIRIN: 231115-A-XX986-1004 Resolution: 4396x3712 Size: 2.74 MB Location: NY, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Drum hosts forum to discuss education with community partners [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.