    Fort Drum hosts forum to discuss education with community partners [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Drum hosts forum to discuss education with community partners

    NY, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Wendy O’Sullivan, Fort Drum school liaison officer, welcomes local educators, school administrators and superintendents to the annual Fort Drum Partners in Education Forum on Nov. 15 inside The Peak ballroom. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Partners in Education Forum
    Fort Drum Snap-Link

