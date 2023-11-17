Opening the annual Fort Drum Partners in Education Forum on Nov. 15, Col. Matthew Braman, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum deputy commander for support, said the 10th Mountain Division is committed to being good neighbors and community partners. Programs like the Fort Drum STARBASE Academy and Snap-Link – which connects units to specific North Country communities for outreach events and activities – is demonstrative of that effort. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 08:24 Photo ID: 8127991 VIRIN: 231115-A-XX986-1001 Resolution: 4215x3429 Size: 2.14 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum hosts forum to discuss education with community partners [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.