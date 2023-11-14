USNS Mercy Abandon Ship Drill and Litter Bearer Training

U.S. and Royal Australian Navy Sailors check on the status of a mock patient during stretcher bearer training aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway in the Pacific Ocean in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Nov. 15, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

