USNS Mercy Abandon Ship Drill and Litter Bearer Training

Hospital ship USNS Mercy' (T-AH 19) Medical Treatment Facility staff muster on the ship's flight deck for an abandon ship drill while underway in the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Nov. 15, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

Date Taken: 11.15.2023
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
by PO2 Jacob Woitzel