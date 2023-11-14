Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy Abandon Ship Drill and Litter Bearer Training [Image 2 of 5]

    USNS Mercy Abandon Ship Drill and Litter Bearer Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    U.S. Navy Sailors conduct litter bearer training on the flight deck aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway in the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Nov. 15, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 05:41
    VIRIN: 231115-N-AU520-1038
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Mercy
    USNS Mercy
    T-AH 19
    Hospital At Sea

