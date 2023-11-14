US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Osan AB

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. talks with U.S. Army Soldiers during a visit to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 11, 2023. Brown conducted the first stop of his recent trip to the Korean peninsula for the 48th Republic of Korea-U.S. Military Committee Meeting recognizing the significant of the U.S.-ROK alliance reaching its 70th anniversary. He met with 607th Air Operations Center service members to recognize their efforts and thank them for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks) (Portions of this image have been obscured to protect operational security)

