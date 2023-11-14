Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Osan AB [Image 1 of 4]

    US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Osan AB

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 11, 2023. Brown conducted the first stop of his recent trip to the Korean peninsula for the 48th Republic of Korea-U.S. Military Committee Meeting recognizing the significant of the U.S.-ROK alliance reaching its 70th anniversary. He met with 607th Air Operations Center service members to recognize their efforts and thank them for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    This work, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Osan AB [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

