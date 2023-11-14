Members of the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department prepare to don their gear at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 6, 2023. The 86th CES provides fire prevention and emergency services for members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:36 Photo ID: 8127778 VIRIN: 231106-F-TC518-1035 Resolution: 5351x3474 Size: 1.05 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 CES firefighters serve beyond the flames [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.