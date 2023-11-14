Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 CES firefighters serve beyond the flames [Image 3 of 3]

    86 CES firefighters serve beyond the flames

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department prepare to don their gear at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 6, 2023. The 86th CES provides fire prevention and emergency services for members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:36
    Photo ID: 8127778
    VIRIN: 231106-F-TC518-1035
    Resolution: 5351x3474
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    FireFighter
    Fire Department
    86 CES

