    86 CES firefighters serve beyond the flames [Image 2 of 3]

    86 CES firefighters serve beyond the flames

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A trophy received by the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department is displayed in a case at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 6, 2023. The 86th CES fire emergency services provides fire prevention and emergency services to support, protect and serve the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:36
    Photo ID: 8127777
    VIRIN: 231106-F-TC518-1039
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 996.78 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 86 CES firefighters serve beyond the flames [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FireFighter
    Fire Department
    86 CES

