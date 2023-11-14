Armando Auila, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of operations, stands by a fire truck used on the flightline at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 6, 2023. Hosting approximately 206 firefighters makes the 86th CES fire department one of the biggest fire emergency services squadrons not only in the U.S. Air Force, but the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 03:36 Photo ID: 8127776 VIRIN: 231106-F-TC518-1023 Resolution: 4840x3595 Size: 1.1 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 CES firefighters serve beyond the flames [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.