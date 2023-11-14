KATUSA Mobilization Exercise

U.S. Army Pfc. Jorge De Leon (left), and U.S. Army Pfc. Clayton Ramsay (right), both assigned to the 62nd CBRN Company, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade demonstrates the proper adjustments of the M50 Joint Service General Purpose Mask during the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Mobilization Exercise, on Nov. 14, 2023. The training ensures the readiness and proficiency of the ROKA reserve Soldiers, in the unlikely event they are called back to active service.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)

