KATUSA Mobilization Exercise

Republic of Korea Army Reserve Soldiers undergo Mission-Oriented Protective Posture training, on Nov. 14, 2023, as part of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Mobilization Exercise. The training ensures the readiness and proficiency of the ROKA reserve Soldiers, in the unlikely event they are called back to active service.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)

