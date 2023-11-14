Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KATUSA Mobilization Exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    KATUSA Mobilization Exercise

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Pfc. Aislyn Braden (left) and Cpl. Matthew Pasco (right), both assigned to the 62nd CBRN Company, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade demonstrates proper adjustments of the M50 Joint Service General Purpose Mask and drinking tube during the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Mobilization Exercise, on Nov. 14, 2023. The training ensures the readiness and proficiency of the ROKA reserve Soldiers, in the unlikely event they are called back to active service.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 22:50
    Photo ID: 8127588
    VIRIN: 231114-A-XV597-1074
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KATUSA Mobilization Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alexander Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th Army
    CBRN
    Republic of Korea Army
    KATUSA
    MOBEX
    62nd CBRN Company

