Robert Schuett (left) and Adam Dickinson, employees of Google Mandiant, discuss the performance of the Intelligence Led Security during the Central Pacific Cybersecurity Summit at the University of Guam, Guam, Nov. 6, 2023. The goal of this summit was to gather and exchange knowledge and resources with different agencies to strengthen cyber security defenses island-wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 23:12 Photo ID: 8127574 VIRIN: 231106-F-RA633-1089 Resolution: 5921x3947 Size: 8.87 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Army National Guard hosts Guam Cybersecurity Summit [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.