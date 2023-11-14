Guam Army National Guard hosts Guam Cybersecurity Summit

The audience listens to Iranga Kahangama, assistant secretary of Homeland Security, on the projector screen during the Central Pacific Cybersecurity Summit at the University of Guam, Guam, Nov. 7, 2023. The goal of this summit was to gather and exchange knowledge and resources with different agencies to strengthen cyber security defenses island-wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

