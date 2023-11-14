Lou Leon Guerrero, governor of Guam, delivers her speech to the audience about the importance of integrated deterrence against infrastructure threats and cyber security during the Central Pacific Cybersecurity Summit at the University of Guam, Guam, Nov. 6, 2023. The goal of this summit was to gather and exchange knowledge and resources with different agencies to strengthen cyber security defenses island-wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
Guam Army National Guard hosts Guam Cybersecurity Summit
