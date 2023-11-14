From the left, Alaska Army National Guard Public Affairs Officer Dana Rosso, Joint Force Headquarters, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bryan Kruse, Bethel Army Aviation Operating Facility commander, prepare to move an ambulance gurney towards an AKARNG UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter to assist Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nick Lime, an aviation maintenance technician and crew chief with Delta Co., 2-211th (GSAB), safely transporting a critically ill patient during a medical evacuation from Napaskiak to Bethel, Nov. 15, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8127316
|VIRIN:
|231115-Z-CA180-3009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|BETHEL, AK, US
This work, Alaska Army Guard medevacs patient from Napaskiak [Image 9 of 9], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
