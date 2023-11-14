Alaska Army Guard medevacs patient from Napaskiak

From the left, Alaska Army National Guard Public Affairs Officer Dana Rosso, Joint Force Headquarters, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bryan Kruse, Bethel Army Aviation Operating Facility commander, prepare to move an ambulance gurney towards an AKARNG UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter to assist Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nick Lime, an aviation maintenance technician and crew chief with Delta Co., 2-211th (GSAB), safely transporting a critically ill patient during a medical evacuation from Napaskiak to Bethel, Nov. 15, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

