An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter arrives at the Army Aviation Operating Facility in Bethel after medically evacuating a critically ill patient from Napaskiak, Nov. 15, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8127313
|VIRIN:
|231115-Z-CA180-3005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|BETHEL, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army Guard medevacs patient from Napaskiak [Image 9 of 9], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
