    Alaska Army Guard medevacs patient from Napaskiak [Image 5 of 9]

    Alaska Army Guard medevacs patient from Napaskiak

    BETHEL, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter arrives at the Army Aviation Operating Facility in Bethel after medically evacuating a critically ill patient from Napaskiak, Nov. 15, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 18:59
    Photo ID: 8127314
    VIRIN: 231115-Z-CA180-3006
    Resolution: 5636x3757
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: BETHEL, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army Guard medevacs patient from Napaskiak [Image 9 of 9], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska National Guard's Operation Santa Claus makes a lifesaving detour

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    medevac
    rescue
    helicopter
    Bethel
    Alaska Army National Guard

