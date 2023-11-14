Course members from Space Launch Delta 30 discuss and brainstorm innovative ideas during the Space Design and Innovation 101 (SDI 101) course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023. SDI 101 was crafted to teach the importance of teamwork, allowing Vandenberg’s Guardians and Airmen to successfully implement ideas to advance the installation in the realm of spaceport. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8127134
|VIRIN:
|231102-F-XI961-1003
|Resolution:
|944x628
|Size:
|126.52 KB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Security Space Institute Brings Space Design and Innovation 101 Course to Vandenberg [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Security Space Institute Brings Space Design and Innovation 101 Course to Vandenberg
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT