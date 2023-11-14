National Security Space Institute Brings Space Design and Innovation 101 Course to Vandenberg

Course members from Space Launch Delta 30 discuss and brainstorm innovative ideas during the Space Design and Innovation 101 (SDI 101) course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023. SDI 101 was crafted to teach the importance of teamwork, allowing Vandenberg’s Guardians and Airmen to successfully implement ideas to advance the installation in the realm of spaceport. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

