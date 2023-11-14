Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Security Space Institute Brings Space Design and Innovation 101 Course to Vandenberg [Image 3 of 3]

    National Security Space Institute Brings Space Design and Innovation 101 Course to Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Course members from Space Launch Delta 30 discuss and brainstorm innovative ideas during the Space Design and Innovation 101 (SDI 101) course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023. SDI 101 was crafted to teach the importance of teamwork, allowing Vandenberg’s Guardians and Airmen to successfully implement ideas to advance the installation in the realm of spaceport. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

