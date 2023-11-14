Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Security Space Institute Brings Space Design and Innovation 101 Course to Vandenberg [Image 1 of 3]

    National Security Space Institute Brings Space Design and Innovation 101 Course to Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Jim Wetzel, Space Design and Innovation 101 course director, gives instructions to class members at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023. SDI 101 is a course designed to provide students with an introduction to the theory and practice of systemic design within the context of space security and defense applications, allowing Vandenberg personnel to further advance their space innovations and aid the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    VIRIN: 231102-F-XI961-1001
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Security Space Institute Brings Space Design and Innovation 101 Course to Vandenberg [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vandenberg
    training
    innovation

