National Security Space Institute Brings Space Design and Innovation 101 Course to Vandenberg

Jim Wetzel, Space Design and Innovation 101 course director, gives instructions to class members at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023. SDI 101 is a course designed to provide students with an introduction to the theory and practice of systemic design within the context of space security and defense applications, allowing Vandenberg personnel to further advance their space innovations and aid the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

