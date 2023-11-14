Col. Chad Corrigan, commander of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, gives a speech during a Take Over Hand Over ceremony at Powidz, Poland, November 16, 2023. The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, relived 3CAB after their 9-month Atlantic Resolve rotation training with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)
This work, 3CAB Conducts Hand Over Take Over Ceremony in Europe [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3CAB Conducts Hand Over Take Over Ceremony in Europe
