Col. Chad Corrigan, commander of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, gives a speech during a Take Over Hand Over ceremony at Powidz, Poland, November 16, 2023. The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, relived 3CAB after their 9-month Atlantic Resolve rotation training with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 10:55 Photo ID: 8126322 VIRIN: 231116-A-HE018-1171 Resolution: 4200x2800 Size: 5.66 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3CAB Conducts Hand Over Take Over Ceremony in Europe [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.