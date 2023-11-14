3CAB Conducts Hand Over Take Over Ceremony in Europe

Photo By Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins | Col. Chad Corrigan, commander of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins | Col. Chad Corrigan, commander of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, gives a speech during a Take Over Hand Over ceremony at Powidz, Poland, November 16, 2023. The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, relived 3CAB after their 9-month Atlantic Resolve rotation training with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade) see less | View Image Page

The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, cased their colors, and the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, uncased theirs during a Hand Over Take Over ceremony at Powidz, Poland, November 16, 2023.



3CAB Soldiers have spent the last nine months spread across Europe assuring NATO allies and improving interoperability through multinational training. The ceremony signified the end of the duties and responsibilities by 3rd CAB, and the assumption of those duties and responsibilities by 1st CAB.



“During this rotation, our team had the opportunity to work hand in hand with some amazing partners,” said Col. Sullivan, the 3rd CAB commander. “Our exchanges with the Polish 11th Armored Cavalry Division at Saber Junction and with the 1st Aviation Brigade at Inowroclaw provided our Soldiers with a sense of purpose and enriched this rotation beyond words.”



3rd CAB Soldiers arrived in Europe in March 2023 and occupied five installations. Throughout their rotation, they performed missions in over 11 countries including Poland, England, Greece, N. Macedonia, Italy, Bulgaria, and many more.



“3rd CAB arrived with a sense of purpose going directly from the port into the Defender 23 series and Griffen Shock with an unprecedented display of readiness,” said Sullivan “Long before I took command this unit set the conditions for assurance, deterrence, and most importantly they instilled confidence in our ability to simultaneously deliver on the aviation core competencies across multiple echelons.”



Throughout the rotation, 3rd CAB provided critical aviation support in Europe by participating in a wide variety of training and VIP missions, as well as assisting Polish partners with their future AH-64E Apache aviation maintenance program.



“Our Soldiers participated in VIP missions in London, expanded Grey Eagle flights to the northern limits of Estonia, executed digital call for fire missions, and conducted flights alongside our Polish, Italian, Greek, and Romanian counterparts,” said Sullivan.



As the 3rd CAB mission comes to a close, 1st CAB Soldiers are ready to take their place and provide aviation support to Europe.



“Now that we are here, we look forward to training, not only to improve our own readiness but to improve our interoperability with our NATO allies and partners so that we are collectively ready,” said Col. Chad Corrigan, 1st CAB commander.