    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3CAB Conducts Hand Over Take Over Ceremony in Europe [Image 5 of 6]

    3CAB Conducts Hand Over Take Over Ceremony in Europe

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Col. Ryan Sullivan, commander of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a speech during a Take Over Hand Over ceremony at Powidz, Poland, November 16, 2023. The ceremony was conducted to transfer the aviation mission from 3CAB to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, symbolizing the start of their mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 10:55
    Photo ID: 8126321
    VIRIN: 231116-A-HE018-1158
    Resolution: 4200x2800
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3CAB Conducts Hand Over Take Over Ceremony in Europe [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Stronger Together
    Marne Air
    Victory Corps

