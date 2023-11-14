3CAB Conducts Hand Over Take Over Ceremony in Europe

Col. Ryan Sullivan, commander of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a speech during a Take Over Hand Over ceremony at Powidz, Poland, November 16, 2023. The ceremony was conducted to transfer the aviation mission from 3CAB to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, symbolizing the start of their mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

