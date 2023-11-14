Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NH National Guard kicks it up a notch at new athletic complex [Image 3 of 3]

    NH National Guard kicks it up a notch at new athletic complex

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    The New Hampshire Army National Guard's black, white and gold emblem lies beneath a towering new football goal post at the far end of the resurfaced athletic field at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. Once the uprights are fully installed at each end zone and as construction nears completion, the facility can soon host various military and community sporting events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 09:28
    Photo ID: 8126069
    VIRIN: 231113-Z-HA185-1024
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH National Guard kicks it up a notch at new athletic complex [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NH National Guard kicks it up a notch at new athletic complex
    NH National Guard kicks it up a notch at new athletic complex
    NH National Guard kicks it up a notch at new athletic complex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    157arw
    NHNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT