The New Hampshire Army National Guard's black, white and gold emblem lies beneath a towering new football goal post at the far end of the resurfaced athletic field at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. Once the uprights are fully installed at each end zone and as construction nears completion, the facility can soon host various military and community sporting events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 09:28 Photo ID: 8126069 VIRIN: 231113-Z-HA185-1024 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.78 MB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NH National Guard kicks it up a notch at new athletic complex [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.