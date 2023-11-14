A newly erected football field goal post towers above the New Hampshire National Guard's resurfaced athletic field Nov. 14, 2023, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, New Hampshire. Now that uprights have been added at each end zone and construction nears completion, the facility can soon host various military and community sporting events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 09:30
|Photo ID:
|8126067
|VIRIN:
|231114-Z-HA185-1005
|Resolution:
|5750x3826
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NH National Guard kicks it up a notch at new athletic complex [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
