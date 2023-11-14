Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NH National Guard kicks it up a notch at new athletic complex [Image 2 of 3]

    NH National Guard kicks it up a notch at new athletic complex

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    A newly erected football field goal post towers above the New Hampshire National Guard's resurfaced athletic field Nov. 14, 2023, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, New Hampshire. Once uprights are fully installed at each end zone and as construction nears completion, the facility can soon host various military and community sporting events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 09:30
    Photo ID: 8126068
    VIRIN: 231113-Z-HA185-1027
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH National Guard kicks it up a notch at new athletic complex [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NH National Guard kicks it up a notch at new athletic complex
    NH National Guard kicks it up a notch at new athletic complex
    NH National Guard kicks it up a notch at new athletic complex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    157arw
    NHNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT