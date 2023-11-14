Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD leadership tackles key issues at off-site meeting [Image 3 of 3]

    NMCSD leadership tackles key issues at off-site meeting

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    San Diego, Calif. (15 Nov. 2023) — Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) leadership gathered for a two day off-site meeting at Marine Corp Recruit Depot San Diego to confront key command issues, 14-15 Nov. The gathering consisted of aligning strategic priorities, leadership development, administering a leadership Predictive Index assessment, and culminated with an executive planning session. “The business of providing military health care is an ever evolving business. We must ensure that we are aligned with BUMED and Defense Health Agency priorities. Ultimately, the intended outcome is to demonstrate our commitment to our staff and beneficiaries by taking every opportunity to self-assess and making whatever rudder adjustments are deemed necessary,” said Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, NMCSD director and addressing the team. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

