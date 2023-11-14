NMCSD leadership tackles key issues at off-site meeting

Courtesy Photo | San Diego, Calif. (15 Nov. 2023) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) leadership...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | San Diego, Calif. (15 Nov. 2023) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) leadership gathered for a two day off-site meeting at Marine Corp Recruit Depot San Diego to confront key command issues, 14-15 Nov. The gathering consisted of aligning strategic priorities, leadership development, administering a leadership Predictive Index assessment, and culminated with an executive planning session. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) leadership gathered for a two day off-site meeting at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego to confront key command issues, 14-15 Nov. The gathering consisted of aligning strategic priorities, leadership development, administering a leadership Predictive Index assessment, and culminated with an executive planning session.



“The business of providing military health care is an ever evolving business. We must ensure that we are aligned with BUMED and Defense Health Agency priorities. Ultimately, the intended outcome is to demonstrate our commitment to our staff and beneficiaries by taking every opportunity to self-assess and making whatever rudder adjustments are deemed necessary,” said Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, NMCSD director.



The inherent advantage of an off-site leadership meeting is being removed from one’s environment and afforded the opportunity to engage in critical discussions and achieving consensus with identifying clearly established goals and corresponding timelines.



“Two days in the middle of the week where we pull our command leaders who include directors, associate directors, senior enlisted, and special assistants is a big ask. However, what the command will receive in return is its leadership reinvigorated and motivated to lead and empower the command to exceed all expectations particularly at a time when we are going through changes and challenges,” explained Capt. Adrian Gaskin, Strategy and Modernization director.



Offering one of the off-site’s highlights was guest speaker Vice Adm. (Ret.) Charles Martoglio, who delivered his Leadership in Uncertain Time presentation. Martoglio spent 40 years in the Navy with significant tours in Asia, Europe and Washington including serving as a Director of Strategy and Policy for the US Navy, Director of Europe, Eurasia, and Israel.



“Transformational to all of us was Admiral Martoglio’s framing of how routine and consistent leadership elements in uncertain times are the really opportunities to grow as leaders, to embrace challenges, and to exert a contagious attitude of motivation and positivity,” expressed Chief Legalman Angelica Patty, legal NMCSD Command Suite senior enlisted leader.



The most successful off-sites are the ones that serve as a flashpoint.



“As our off-site draws to an end, we know that our real work has yet to begin. We couldn’t be any more excited because in the coming days our staff, beneficiaries, and stakeholders will embark on this journey with us. This journey will invest in every single one of them,” said Adriano.



