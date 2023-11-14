NMCSD leadership tackles key issues at off-site meeting

San Diego, Calif. (15 Nov. 2023) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) leadership gathered for a two day off-site meeting at Marine Corp Recruit Depot San Diego to confront key command issues, 14-15 Nov. Offering one of the off-site’s highlights was guest speaker Vice Adm. (Ret.) Charles Martoglio, who delivered his Leadership in Uncertain Time presentation. Martoglio spent 40 years in the Navy with significant tours in Asia, Europe and Washington including serving as a Director of Strategy and Policy for the US Navy, Director of Europe, Eurasia, and Israel. The gathering consisted of aligning strategic priorities, leadership development, administering a leadership Predictive Index assessment, and culminated with an executive planning session. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

