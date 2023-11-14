CFAY Military Working Dog Studio Portrait

YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 28, 2023) - Master-at-Arms Second Class Nicholas Willging and military working dog Ttibor pose for a portrait. Both Willging and Ttibor are assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Security Forces. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

