CFAY Military Working Dog Studio Portrait

YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 28, 2023) - Frenki, military working dog assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Security Forces, poses for a portrait. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

