Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Military Working Dog Studio Portrait [Image 2 of 3]

    CFAY Military Working Dog Studio Portrait

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 28, 2023) - Frenki, military working dog assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Security Forces, poses for a portrait. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 19:39
    Photo ID: 8125443
    VIRIN: 230928-N-BB059-1005
    Resolution: 1963x2617
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Military Working Dog Studio Portrait [Image 3 of 3], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Military Working Dog Studio Portrait
    CFAY Military Working Dog Studio Portrait
    CFAY Military Working Dog Studio Portrait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security
    mwd
    navy
    cfay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT