YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 28, 2023) - Ttibor, military working dog assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Security Forces, poses for a portrait. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 19:39
|Photo ID:
|8125442
|VIRIN:
|230928-N-BB059-1001
|Resolution:
|2451x3268
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY Military Working Dog Studio Portrait [Image 3 of 3], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
