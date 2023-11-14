Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Visits the Pentagon [Image 3 of 3]

    Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson Visits the Pentagon

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Mr. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson meets with service members and DOD civilians during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 15. 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 16:26
    Photo ID: 8125272
    VIRIN: 231115-A-TG877-1003
    Resolution: 5066x3377
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Visits the Pentagon [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

