    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Visits the Pentagon [Image 1 of 3]

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Mr. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson meets with a soldier during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 15. 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 16:26
    Photo ID: 8125270
    VIRIN: 231115-A-TG877-1001
    Resolution: 2713x2170
    Size: 552.07 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Visits the Pentagon [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

