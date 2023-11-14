Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winter Comes With Unique Safety Hazards [Image 2 of 2]

    Winter Comes With Unique Safety Hazards

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Williams 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Nov. 14, 2023) Special guest Dr. Jonlee Anderlee of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration speaks to Naval Station Great Lakes personnel about the dangers on the roadways during the winter and holiday season. In preparation for the holiday season, Ross Johnson, NS Great Lakes safety and occupational health manager, arranged a safety stand down to brief all hands on key winter and holiday safety risks on Nov. 14 at Ross Theater on mainside. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 13:12
    Photo ID: 8124821
    VIRIN: 231114-N-MW789-3674
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Comes With Unique Safety Hazards [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Madison Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Winter Comes With Unique Safety Hazards
    Winter Comes With Unique Safety Hazards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Safety
    Great Lakes
    Winter Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT