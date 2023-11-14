Winter Comes With Unique Safety Hazards

GREAT LAKES, Il. (Nov. 14, 2023) Special guest Dr. Jonlee Anderlee of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration speaks to Naval Station Great Lakes personnel about the dangers on the roadways during the winter and holiday season. In preparation for the holiday season, Ross Johnson, NS Great Lakes safety and occupational health manager, arranged a safety stand down to brief all hands on key winter and holiday safety risks on Nov. 14 at Ross Theater on mainside. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Williams)

