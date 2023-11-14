Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winter Comes With Unique Safety Hazards [Image 1 of 2]

    Winter Comes With Unique Safety Hazards

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Williams 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Nov. 14 2023) Special guest Dr. Jonlee Anderlee of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put on a live demonstration of the dangers of drunk driving. Using goggles that simulated heightened blood alcohol levels, he asked volunteers Billy Learsch, NS Great Lakes unaccompanied housing, and Cmdr. Terry Traweek, NS Great Lakes executive officer, to walk a straight line and simulate driving under the influence on a tricycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 13:12
    Photo ID: 8124818
    VIRIN: 231114-N-MW789-1915
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Comes With Unique Safety Hazards [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Madison Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Winter Comes With Unique Safety Hazards
    Winter Comes With Unique Safety Hazards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Safety
    Great Lakes
    Winter Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT