Winter Comes With Unique Safety Hazards

GREAT LAKES, Il. (Nov. 14 2023) Special guest Dr. Jonlee Anderlee of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put on a live demonstration of the dangers of drunk driving. Using goggles that simulated heightened blood alcohol levels, he asked volunteers Billy Learsch, NS Great Lakes unaccompanied housing, and Cmdr. Terry Traweek, NS Great Lakes executive officer, to walk a straight line and simulate driving under the influence on a tricycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Williams)

Date Taken: 11.14.2023
Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US