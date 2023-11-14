Winter Comes With Unique Safety Hazards

GREAT LAKES, Il. - The Naval Station Great Lakes safety department works to keep Sailors and civilians safe day-in and day-out. In preparation for the holiday season, Ross Johnson, NSGL safety and occupational health manager, arranged a safety stand down to brief all hands on key winter and holiday safety risks on Nov. 14 at Ross Theater on mainside.



Capt. Steve Yargosz, NS Great Lakes commanding officer, delivered opening remarks and was followed by a variety of presenters who spoke on topics such as distracted and buzzed driving, weather hazards, suicide prevention, personal financial management and holiday fire safety.



According to the Naval Safety Command, the fall and winter seasons come with their own unique safety hazards. Some activities, such as driving, are even more hazardous due to shifts in the weather and increases in rain and snow. Other hazards derive from activities that spike during the fall and winter months, such as bonfires, holiday gatherings, winter sports and using ladders to clean gutters or string holiday lights.



“Winter brings its own challenges that demand extra precautions for your safety, year round, all the time, when you do those activities that you like to do or have to do whether at work or at play,” said Johnson. “The top three safety issues/concerns and mishaps that plague Naval Station Great Lakes are slips, trips, falls, sprains and strains and electrical hazards.”



Special guest Dr. Jonlee Anderlee of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put on a live demonstration of the dangers of drunk driving. Using goggles that simulated heightened blood alcohol levels, he asked volunteers Billy Learsch, NS Great Lakes unaccompanied housing, and Cmdr. Terry Traweek, NS Great Lakes executive officer, to walk a straight line and simulate driving under the influence on a tricycle.



“When you’re buzzed, you drive different. If something makes you feel different, you drive different,” said Anderlee.



Willie Ramsey, NS Great Lakes emergency management officer, spoke about winter storms. “Don’t leave home without a fully charged mobile phone, car charger and an emergency supplies kit in your car,” said Ramsey.



Lt. Cmdr. Eric Brown, NS Great Lakes Chaplain, briefed on the Navy Suicide Prevention Program. He talked about stressors that are unique to the Navy, including unpredictability in the job, long hours, warrior pride, sleep deprivation and other factors. Helping a suicidal person means following “ACT”—Ask, Care, Treat. “Don’t leave a suicidal person alone,” Brown said. “Take them to a chaplain, medical, the command or call 9-1-1.”



Ed Sanderson, a work and family life consultant from NS Great Lakes Fleet and Family Support Center, focused on personal finances during the holidays and how to manage a reasonable budget.



Paul Gray, NS Great Lakes Fire and Emergency Services fire chief, provided useful holiday season fire safety tips.



“I’ve been through several safety trainings and by far and this is one of the best safety trainings I’ve been to. The safety team kept all 231 participants very engaged, on topic and on point,” said Yargosz in his closing remarks.



