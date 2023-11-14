Loadmasters with the 327th Airlift Squadron and 41st AS watch a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 41st AS fly over the Pacific Ocean during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2023. JPMRC 24-01 provided the 19th Airlift Wing and 913th Airlift Group an unparalleled training opportunity that sharpened Team Little Rock’s capability and capacity to execute tasked operation plans and achieve national objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 12:50 Photo ID: 8124765 VIRIN: 231108-F-BK002-1831 Resolution: 7184x4789 Size: 747.95 KB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19 AW delivers TacAir Anywhere during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.