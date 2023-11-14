19 AW delivers TacAir Anywhere during JPMRC 24-01

A 41st Airlift Squadron loadmaster watches a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 41st AS and two MV-22B Osprey aircraft with the U.S. Marine Corps Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, fly over the Pacific Ocean during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2023. During the exercise, Airmen and Marines worked together to perform a Forward Area Refueling Point operation to enhance interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

