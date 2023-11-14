Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19 AW delivers TacAir Anywhere during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 3 of 6]

    19 AW delivers TacAir Anywhere during JPMRC 24-01

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A 41st Airlift Squadron loadmaster watches a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 41st AS and two MV-22B Osprey aircraft with the U.S. Marine Corps Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, fly over the Pacific Ocean during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2023. During the exercise, Airmen and Marines worked together to perform a Forward Area Refueling Point operation to enhance interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 12:50
    Photo ID: 8124764
    VIRIN: 231108-F-BK002-1264
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19 AW delivers TacAir Anywhere during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-130
    Team Little Rock
    41st Airlift Squadron
    Herk Nation
    JPMRC 24-01

