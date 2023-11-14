A loadmaster assigned to the 327th Airlift Squadron watches a C-130J Super Hercules with the 41st AS fly over the Pacific Ocean during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01 training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2023. Exercises like JPMRC sharpen Mobility Airmen’s readiness to distribute the Joint Force and ensure strategic deterrence in any environment across the entire competition continuum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 12:50 Photo ID: 8124768 VIRIN: 231101-F-BK002-2015 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.6 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19 AW delivers TacAir Anywhere during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.