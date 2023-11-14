C-17 MRAP Upload 2023

Airmen from the 183rd Airlift Squadron prepare to load a mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle into a C-17 Globemaster III during training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Auxiliary Airfield, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Nov. 2, 2023. MRAP vehicles provide protection for service members against improvised explosive devices, rocket-propelled grenades and underbody mines in contingency operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee)

