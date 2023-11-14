Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 MRAP Upload 2023 [Image 6 of 6]

    C-17 MRAP Upload 2023

    MS, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 183rd Airlift Squadron prepare to load a mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle into a C-17 Globemaster III during training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Auxiliary Airfield, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Nov. 2, 2023. MRAP vehicles provide protection for service members against improvised explosive devices, rocket-propelled grenades and underbody mines in contingency operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee)

    TAGS

    C-17
    MRAP
    exercise
    national guard
    172nd AW

