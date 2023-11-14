Airmen from the 183rd Airlift Squadron load a mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle into a C-17 Globemaster III during training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Auxiliary Airfield, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Nov. 2, 2023. MRAPs provide protection for service members against improvised explosive devices, rocket-propelled grenades and underbody mines in contingency operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 10:00
|Photo ID:
|8124283
|VIRIN:
|231102-Z-XN843-1106
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17 MRAP Upload 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Shardae McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
