    C-17 MRAP Upload 2023 [Image 3 of 6]

    C-17 MRAP Upload 2023

    MS, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Da’Varius Jackson and Staff Sgt. David Runnels, air transportation specialists with the 172nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, perform inspections on a mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle before loading it into a C-17 Globemaster III during training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Auxiliary Airfield, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Nov. 2, 2023. MRAP vehicles provide protection for service members against improvised explosive devices, rocket-propelled grenades and underbody mines in contingency operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Shardae McAfee)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 10:00
    Photo ID: 8124281
    VIRIN: 231102-Z-XN843-1034
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 MRAP Upload 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Shardae McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    MRAP
    exercise
    national guard
    172nd AW

