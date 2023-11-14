Carrying the 86 MSG

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyesha Thomas, 86th Mission Support Group Detachment 1 deployment transition center mission set manager, poses with a challenge coin at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023. Thomas led six classes about reintegration for redeployers while simultaneously supporting 34 additional courses. Her efforts contributed to 479 redeployers successfully transitioning back to their home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE