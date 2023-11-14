Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carrying the 86 MSG [Image 1 of 3]

    Carrying the 86 MSG

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyesha Thomas, 86th Mission Support Group Detachment 1 deployment transition center mission set manager, receives the recognition of Airlifter of the Week for her commitment to personal and professional growth at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023. Thomas led six classes about reintegration for redeployers while simultaneously supporting 34 additional courses. Her efforts contributed to 479 redeployers successfully transitioning back to their home station. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman Trevor Calvert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrying the 86 MSG [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Team Ramstein
    DTC
    86th MSG
    AOTW

