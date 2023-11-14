Carrying the 86 MSG

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyesha Thomas, 86th Mission Support Group Detachment 1 deployment transition center mission set manager, receives the recognition of Airlifter of the Week for her commitment to personal and professional growth at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023. Thomas led six classes about reintegration for redeployers while simultaneously supporting 34 additional courses. Her efforts contributed to 479 redeployers successfully transitioning back to their home station. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman Trevor Calvert)

