    Carrying the 86 MSG [Image 2 of 3]

    Carrying the 86 MSG

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyesha Thomas, middle, 86th Mission Support Group Detachment 1 deployment transition center mission set manager, poses for a photo with Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, right, 86th AW command chief, after receiving recognition for Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023. Thomas was awarded Airlifter of the Week for dedicating a week of her time to the 86th Logistic Readiness Group Furniture Management Section after they suffered a 40% manning shortage. Thomas supported the transportation of 130,000 pounds of household goods for 171 families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 10:03
    Photo ID: 8124285
    VIRIN: 231114-F-TC518-1031
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrying the 86 MSG [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Ramstein
    DTC
    86th MSG
    AOTW

