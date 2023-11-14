U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyesha Thomas, middle, 86th Mission Support Group Detachment 1 deployment transition center mission set manager, poses for a photo with Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, right, 86th AW command chief, after receiving recognition for Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023. Thomas was awarded Airlifter of the Week for dedicating a week of her time to the 86th Logistic Readiness Group Furniture Management Section after they suffered a 40% manning shortage. Thomas supported the transportation of 130,000 pounds of household goods for 171 families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 10:03 Photo ID: 8124285 VIRIN: 231114-F-TC518-1031 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.13 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrying the 86 MSG [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.