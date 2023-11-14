Local residents pay their respects during a Remembrance Day parade in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Nov. 12, 2023. Hundreds gathered to pay homage to service members who made the ultimate sacrifice during times of war, honoring their memory, recognizing their unwavering courage and ensuring that their sacrifice remains eternally cherished and never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 03:59 Photo ID: 8123894 VIRIN: 231112-F-GC720-4400 Resolution: 2594x1726 Size: 653.77 KB Location: BURY ST. EDMUNDS, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bury St. Edmunds Remembrance Day Parade 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.