An RAF Lakenheath Honor Guard member marches in a Remembrance Day parade in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Nov. 12, 2023. The day honored the service and sacrifice of Armed Forces, British and Commonwealth veterans, as well as the allies that fought alongside them in the two World Wars and later conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 03:59 Photo ID: 8123889 VIRIN: 231112-F-GC720-3560 Resolution: 2673x4017 Size: 605.01 KB Location: BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bury St. Edmunds Remembrance Day Parade 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.