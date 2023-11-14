Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bury St. Edmunds Remembrance Day Parade 2023 [Image 6 of 7]

    Bury St. Edmunds Remembrance Day Parade 2023

    BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Glenmoriston Pipe Band march in a Remembrance Day parade in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Nov. 12, 2023. The day honored the service and sacrifice of Armed Forces, British and Commonwealth veterans, as well as the allies that fought alongside them in the two World Wars and later conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 03:59
    Photo ID: 8123893
    VIRIN: 231112-F-GC720-9481
    Resolution: 5047x2839
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bury St. Edmunds Remembrance Day Parade 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bury St. Edmunds Remembrance Day Parade 2023
    Bury St. Edmunds Remembrance Day Parade 2023
    Bury St. Edmunds Remembrance Day Parade 2023
    Bury St. Edmunds Remembrance Day Parade 2023
    Bury St. Edmunds Remembrance Day Parade 2023
    Bury St. Edmunds Remembrance Day Parade 2023
    Bury St. Edmunds Remembrance Day Parade 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF
    USAF
    Parade
    Bury St. Edmunds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT